Centennial student arrested after accused of bringing gun to school

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A student accused of having a gun in a Champaign school has been arrested.

Champaign County Jail records show 18-year-old Pereze Collier was arrested Thursday after turning himself in to officers. He was taken into custody for threatening a person in a school.

Officers were looking for Collier after they said he got into a verbal fight with students at Centennial High School. Students saw him take a gun out of his backpack. The gun was not fired.

Collier’s bond was set at $500,000.