CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 18-year-old suspect in shooting near Centennial High School six months ago will be tried as an adult, according to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.

Montres Reed was 17 years old at the time of the incident, which happened on Sept. 15. Police officers responded to shots-fired incident near the school that day and found 13 shell casings in two separate spots, which led them to believe there were multiple shooters. After interviewing witnesses and finding surveillance footage, they identified Reed and Novodny Lemons as suspects. Reed was identified as having fired the two shots officers found in one spot.

Rietz said that witnesses reported an argument between Reed and Lemons in the parking lot of Piccadilly Beverage Shop prior to the shooting. The argument was due to apparent disrespect of a shooting victim from Danville.

Reed and Lemons are both charged with one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Lemon’s case was already transferred from juvenile to adult court. Both are being held on $250,000 bonds.

Reed is set to appear in court on April 19.