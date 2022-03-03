CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Centennial High School Archery Team will host the fourth Annual Charger Classic on March 4 and 5.

School officials said this tournament is expected to draw nearly 800 archers from all over Illinois. 24 schools have registered to attend. These include archers from five Unit 4 teams representing Jefferson, Edison and Franklin Middle Schools, along with both Champaign Central and Champaign Centennial High Schools. There are three divisions hosted at the event – Elementary, Middle School and High School levels.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday night (6 p.m.,7 p.m. and 8 p.m.) and continues on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m. with awards to follow.

The general public is encouraged to come watch. The event will be held in the newly-renovated Centennial High School, with both gymnasiums in the facility running simultaneously. General admission is $3 per adult, 6 and under are free. Masks are optional and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.

Centennial’s program is in its ninth season of existence and has been the Illinois State Champions for four of its eight seasons. Centennial and Central High Schools’ teams have both broken the Illinois State scoring record over the past couple of years, with Centennial’s team currently holding the state scoring record with a 3431 (2020 season). Both Centennial and Central are vying for the state championship this year (High School division), as are several of the local middle and elementary schools in their division.

