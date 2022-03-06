CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 800 archers from all over Illinois descended upon Centennial High School on Friday and Saturday to take part in the Charger Classic.

24 archery teams competed in Centennial High School’s newly-renovated gyms. This year’s tournament is the first in-person tournament since 2019.

2020’s tournament was cancelled as the pandemic began and last year’s tournament was virtual.

“I’m happy that we’re able to do tournaments again like this where people can actually come and watch us because before, it was just like the team and nobody else could show up,” said Jaiden Biggs, a Centennial 9th grader. “So I like how we’re able to have people watch us and support us through all these tournaments.”

Athletes competed in three different categories: grade school, middle school and high school. Organizers said archery is an inclusive sport that welcomes athletes with autism or in wheelchairs.