Centenarian offers insight into election

Update: 6:05 pm, 11/1/16, Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An area woman hit a milestone in her life.

105-year old Vivian Forst went to the polls Tuesday and cast what she calls her “final vote.” She says it’s every American’s right to vote.

She learned at a young age about the importance of voting and says, after voting in the last 80-years of presidential elections, she feels she’s done her duty as a citizen.

“It’s your right to represent yourself, how you feel and that’s our democracy and we believe in the voting right.”

Despite being 105-years old, Forst says nothing will stop her from having a say in who becomes the next president.

“You hope with every time you vote, you’ve done the right thing and voted for the right person.”

Nothing did. Forst rolled into Meadowbrook Church and cast her ballot for what she says is the last time.

“I’ve never missed a vote in all my years and I’m glad that I got to do it today.”

She has issues with her vision and hearing, but her mind doesn’t skip a beat.

“I suppose I’ll vote for Hillary, but I’m not sure. Ugh, we don’t have much of a choice with these two.”

Forst was born in 1911; a time when women were refused the right to vote. She says this year’s election is making history.

“I’m very happy that we finally realized that women have a place in government, the same as men.”

She remembers her first election. She voted for Franklin D. Roosevelt. Over the last century, she’s realized not just anybody can fill the seat.

“It takes a very steady mind and a lot of patience, I would think, because you have to weigh the safety of the whole nation. You have the responsibility of every man, woman and child in the United States.”

Line-by-line, Forst voiced her choice to her daughter. She says, if you can get to the polls, there’s no excuse for anyone not to.

“You hope, with every time you vote, you’ve done the right thing and voted for the right person. You better take the time now. A few minutes today and vote, then to gripe about it later on.”

Forst says this will be her last time getting out to the polls. If she’s still living, she will vote absentee next time. She also served as an election judge in Indiana until she was 93.

The polls are open throughout the state and early voting is available this week until next Monday. Check with your county clerk for locations and hours. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

Original: 4:45 pm, 10/31/16, Monday

CHAMPAIGN — She was born when women weren’t allowed to vote. She’s since voted in more than 20-elections. This year’s will be no exception.

At 105, Vivian Forst can say she’s voted in every presidential election. She says she still hasn’t decided about this year’s candidates just yet, but she watches CNN every day to learn more about what each has to offer.

In the early 1930’s, she had the chance to cast her first vote and chose Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Over the years, Forst has seen a lot of people take the seat for president. She says there are quality which every candidate must have and it’s a big job to fill.

Forst also served as an election judge in Indiana until she was 93. She believes voting is everyone’s responsibility and there no reason not to get out and let your voice be heard.

Forst lives at Villa West Nursing Home. Monday, things looked a little different as it turned into the Land of Oz for Halloween. Staff dressed as characters and had dozens of dolls on display for people to view.