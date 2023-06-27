CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College’s Education for Employment System #330 program allows teenagers to learn hands-on trade skills.

The Summer Construction Education Program targets high school juniors and seniors. Their goal is to get students interested in a construction career.

The three-week course works on projects like framing, drywalling, roofing, and plumbing. The class enrolls 18 students from 4 different counties.

Mariana Taboada-Reategui, a student, is one of two girls in her class. She said she’s always had an interest in how things work and took the class to get real-life job experience. She said girls who are interested in a male-dominated career should have no fear.

“I say go for it,” Taboada-Reategui said. “Even if they decide they don’t want to go into it, it’s a good opportunity to actually see what that’s like.”

Courtesy: Education for Employment System #330

She hopes to become a civil engineer with plans to attend Parkland College and eventually transfer to U of I. The program is giving students who complete the three-week course $400 and high school construction credit.