CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers need to find alternate routes to southbound I-57 from westbound I-74 about 10 am, Tuesday. A cement truck overturned at the interchange about 7 am.

The exit ramp has to be closed for a few hours so crews can recover the vehicle. It’s expected to be closed between 2 – 4 hours.

The driver was alert when he was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known.