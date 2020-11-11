Celebration for newest Born Learning trail

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The United Way of Champaign County and Champaign Rotary are celebrating the newest Born Learning trail.

They held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at Garden Hills Park. The trail’s theme is “Watch…Stop…Learn…Play.” It encourages families to follow the child’s lead.

It also builds curiosity and confidence and reinforces learning opportunities for children. This is the 4th trail and the second bilingual trail in the area.

“It’s just reminding you to stop, look and listen to the world around you, to count, look for colors and shapes, sounds and just engage. It’s all about developing language and spending quality time together,” said Beverly Baker, United Way Champaign County Chief Impact Officer.

Born Learning trails are part of United Way’s kindergarten readiness initiative. They want to install 10 trails across Champaign County by 2024.