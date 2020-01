URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Vineyard Church in Urbana holds a celebration each year. This year, an emergency room doctor who grew up in inner-city New Jersey led the event. Dr. Sampson Davis founded a non-profit that provides free public health, education and mentoring.

Reverend Ricky Parks, Jr. and Nate Dixon were honored for their community service and achievement. WCIA 3’s Jennifer Roscoe served as an emcee.