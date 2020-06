CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A church is recognizing the class of 2020’s accomplishments. First Christian Church had a drive through open house. Because seniors have had graduation plans interrupted due to coronavirus, the church wanted to help them celebrate while social distancing.

Seniors parked their cars. People from the community drove through honking their horns, throwing candy, and cheering for them. They’re hoping to have another event this summer to celebrate the class of 2020.