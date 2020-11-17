Celebrating National Take a Hike Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Forest Preserves encouraged people to hit the trails to celebrate National Take a Hike day.

The American Hiking Society created the event. The idea is to immerse yourself in nature and the world around you.

“Especially right now, when pretty much outside, other than being in your home by yourself, is about the safest place to be. You can get out there,” says Homer Lake Interpretive Center Public Program Specialist Jennifer Wick. “Get that fresh air and just reap the benefits of sunshine and feeling the fresh air around you.”

Homer Lake Interpretive Center is streaming a virtual hike along trails at the Forest Preserve.