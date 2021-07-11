Celebrating Love and Pizza

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – Pizza sauce, some cheese, and a whole lot of love. That’s the recipe one couple has been following for more than 50 years.

Sid and Marty Shanks are well known in Villa Grove, Illinois and Sunday, showed just how much they’ve touched people’s lives in the community.

The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this month and their 50th anniversary in the pizza business.

Sunday, the Shanks held an open house at their Monicals Pizza in Villa Grove. Dozens of people came out and celebrated the 2 major milestones.

Mark Shanks is their son, he said his parents have always given back to the community, and the turnout he saw Sunday showed how much they’re appreciated.

“Dad always taught me that if you’re good to the community, the community will be good back to you. That’s certainly been a successful philosophy for us, and they have made a lot of friends,” Mark said.

If you didn’t get to celebrate you can send your well-wishes to: Monical’s Pizza, Attn: Sid and Marty Shanks, 102 N. Sycamore, Villa Grove, IL 61956.

