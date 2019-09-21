Celebrating International Peace Day

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Community Coalition is hosting an event for International Peace Day.

The Silver Street and Vawter Street area in the past has not been the best area in Urbana, but with various projects throughout the year, there has been a decrease in crime.

There will be a few speakers addressing issues in the neighborhood and a few vendors, such as a mobile clinic.

Mayor Diane Marlin will be presenting a sign that will be put in two places saying, ‘Welcome to Silverwood.’ Silverwood is the name of the Urbana neighborhood that was decided last year at a ‘name the hood’ contest.

Forever My Brothers, a local rap group who raps about the issue of violence through music, will also be performing.

International Peace Day

Saturday, September 21 2-5p.m.

Corner of Vawter and Silver street, Urbana