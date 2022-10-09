URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As National Walk to a Park Day is coming up on October 10, Urbana parks welcome neighbors to take a walk.

Park Planner Kara Dudek-Mizel said visiting parks provides many mental and physical benefits, such as reduced stress, social interaction and better health.

“In the last two years, we’ve seen how important it is for people to get outside, exercise, move and enjoy the fresh air and beautiful sites of parks,” Dudek-Mizel said.

Trust for Public Land is leading National Walk to a Park Day. Urbana Park District encourages people to take a photo of their walks and share it on social media, tagged #10MinuteWalk #WalkToAParkDay.

“We invite people to celebrate Walk to a Park Day and enjoy our parks every day,” Dudek-Mizel said.