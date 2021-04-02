CDC updates guidance on traveling if vaccinated

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

“If you are fully vaccinated, then it is safe to travel,” Dr. Awais Vaid, with Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department, said.

That new guidance came out today. Health officials in Central Illinois say it shows confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine. The CDC updated its suggestions about vaccinated people traveling, but people will still have to take precautions.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel within the united states without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterwards. These are big steps if you think about where we were just a year ago.

Previously, the agency had cautioned against unnecessary travel even for vaccinated people, but health officials in Champaign County say they have been saying traveling is safe for people with the vaccine.

“This shows a lot more confidence in the vaccine by itself, which proves that the vaccine is more and more, proving to be more and more effective,” Dr. Vaid said.

Doctor Awais Vaid says if you are traveling, it is important to wear your mask and continue social distancing. He went on to say this may become a requirement in the future if people want to travel, especially internationally.