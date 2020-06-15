CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The coronavirus hasn’t only kept customers from businesses, it has also kept many families and loved ones apart.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control is out with updated guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as some places start to reopen.

After 3 months of staying home, some families are venturing out to reunite with their loved ones.

“Me and my wife, we’re 72-years-old and we have five girls and they haven’t wanted us to be out at all… You know they were scared we’d get this stuff,” says Kerry Thomas.

Thomas says this is the first time in months he’s seen his family. He threw a picnic party in Hessle Park to celebrate his daughter’s 21st birthday.

But even outdoors, he says they can’t be too careful.

“ Me and my wife wear our masks almost all the time outside,” Thomas explained .

Even though they’re family, they still practice social distancing .

The CDC also recommends avoiding handshakes. Do elbow bumps instead and wash your hands throughout the day. The CDC also recommends people use the stairs and not the elevator if possible.

Bernie Coffer is another dad weary of the COVID-19 restrictions, eager to spend time with his family.

“I understand the safety of diseases or plagues or whatever you want to call them, but I think at this point right now, people are beginning to get very stressful in that arena,” said Coffer .

With communities and businesses re-opening, the CDC urges people to be as safe as possible by practicing every-day preventative actions.