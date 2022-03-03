CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC updated its COVID-19 community level map on Thursday and nearly two-thirds of Illinois counties are listed as having a low level of community transmission.

The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days

Using this data, the CDC classifies a county’s community level as being low, medium or high.

The CDC’s latest community level map has 68 of Illinois’ 102 counties listed in the low level, including DeWitt, Edgar Iroquois, Livingston, Macon, McLean, Menard, Moultrie, Sangamon, Shelby, Piatt and Vermilion Counties. People living in these counties are advised to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

28 counties are listed in the medium level, including Champaign, Christian, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Ford and Logan Counties. People living in these counties who are at high risk for severe illness are advised to talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions, in addition to taking the recommended actions for the low-level classification.

Six counties, including Effingham County, are listed in the high level. People in these counties are advised to wear a mask indoors and take the recommended actions for medium- and low-level classifications.

The map will be updated every Thursday.