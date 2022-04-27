CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As Dr. Anthony Fauci says the United States is moving out of the pandemic phase of the COVID-19, the CDC continues to track the transmission level of each county in the country with its community transmission map.

The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days

Using this data, the CDC classifies a county’s community level as being low, medium or high.

The numbers are promising for the State of Illinois and the country as a whole: almost 92% of counties nationwide are listed as having a low level of transmission, including 98 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Just over 7% of counties nationwide, a little more than 200, are listed as having a medium level of transmission, including Champaign, Piatt and McLean Counties in Illinois.

Illinois does not have any counties listed in the high level, but 40 counties nationwide are listed in that level; most are clustered in New York State with small pockets in Alaska and Nebraska.

The CDC recommends that people in counties with a low level of community transmission stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, they are advised to get tested and wear a mask. People in counties with a medium level of transmission are also advised to follow these precautions as well as consider wearing a mask in indoor settings.