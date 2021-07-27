CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The CDC changed its mask guidance today.

Now everyone — even vaccinated people — are being asked to wear masks indoors again where there’s high transmission. Governor J.B. Pritzker was quick to align the state’s guidelines with the CDC’s.

“What we’re attempting to do is to look at masks and the most effective thing that you can do, which is to get vaccinated, get vaccinated,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “Do I need to say that again, please, everybody, get vaccinated if you’re not already vaccinated.”

The new guidelines are a recommendation, not a requirement. While they’re making restaurant owners like Michael Higgins nervous, he doesn’t think we are heading towards another lockdown.

“I don’t think anybody has the cajones to shut everything down again,” Michael Higgins, owner of Maldaner’s Restaurant said.

Business owners here in Sprinfield feel that the new recommmendations from the CDC put an unfair burden on the businesses and the employees because they have to police it.

“If they want to put rules to this. if they want to put teeth to it, I am fine with that, but I am not going to make my employees be the police,” Higgins said.

Governor Pritzker meanwhile has not drawn a line in the sand for when he could shut down regions of the state again, but he has said he is reserving the right to put restrictions into place again if he feels they are needed.

“This pandemic is not over. It is not over, we would like it to be over. But it is not yet over.”