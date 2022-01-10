CDC recommends COVID boosters for teens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The CDC now recommends booster shots for kids between the ages of 12 and 17 as more people become infected with the coronavirus.

Teens can now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot five months after receiving their initial series.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s Director of Maternal and Child Health Brandon Meline said it’s important for this age group to have full protection against COVID.

The Omicron variant is quickly spreading, even among children. The first two vaccine doses just aren’t enough anymore.

“With the new Omicron variant, the two doses of vaccine hasn’t been shown to be real effective in preventing infection,” Meline said. “We know that children and adolescents are really key in the chain of transmission with kids being in school.”

Experts say children might not even know they’re infected – and that’s a way the virus keeps spreading. Champaign county experts said they’re experiencing the highest number of cases they’ve ever seen.