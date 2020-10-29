CDC recommends alternatives to trick-or-treating

NATIONAL (WCIA) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) offered some alternatives to going trick-or-treating this Halloween. This comes as many families wonder contemplate whether or not to hit the streets during the pandemic.

The CDC put together a list of activities your family may enjoy in lieu of going door-to-door for treats. One of the suggestions was hiding goodies in and around the house so your family can have a treat hunt with household members.

They also suggested an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors. Or you can take the movie indoors and enjoy your movie with your household members. You could also decorate pumpkins with your household members or outside with your friends.

If you want to show off your costume, the CDC recommended having an outdoor costume parade.

For more outdoor adventures, you could have an outdoor Halloween-themed scavenger hunt. You could also visit your local pumpkin patch or orchard. The CDC reminds those who do go to the orchards/patches to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, especially after touching pumpkins, apples or other surfaces.

For those who do want to hit the streets for trick-or-treating, the CDC did have some guidelines you can follow to stay safe.

They said to make your cloth mask part of your costume. “A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.” You are not supposed to wear a costume mask over your cloth mask as this could make breathing more difficult.

While you are trick-or-treating, you should stay at least six feet away from those who do not live with you. “Indoors or outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time,” said CDC officials.

It is also suggested that families bring hand sanitizer–with at least 60% alcohol–with them while out and about. When you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before enjoying your treats.

For those handing out candy, the CDC recommends a few things to make trick-or-treating safer. They suggested setting up a station with individually bagged treats for children to take. They also said to give treats outdoors, if possible, and avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. You should also wear a mask and wash your hands before handling candy.

Whether you are going out to the pumpkin patch, staying home for an outdoor movie with friends, or handing out treats, the CDC recommends you wear a mask, maintain social distance and wash your hands.