ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The life expectancy rate in Illinois ranks in the middle of the pack among other states, according to data from the CDC.

Illinois’s life expectancy rate is 76.8 years in 2020, down from 79 years in 2019 and 78.8 in 2018. The state falls in a similar range to a few other states, including Texas, Florida, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Alaska, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

States on the lower end of the spectrum regarding life expectancy rates at 71.9 – 74.8 years include Kentucky, Tenneseee, Arkansas, and Mississippi, among others. States with high life expectancy rates of 78.4 – 80.7 include California, Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, and Massachusetts.

The CDC also reports the leading cause of death in Illinois is heart disease. Other causes of death include cancer, Covid-19, accidents, and strokes.