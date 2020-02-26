CDC: Jimmy John’s sprouts linked to multi-state E. coli outbreak

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Even though Jimmy John’s pulled sprouts from their menu, the Illinois Department of Public Health said they’ve been tied to a new multi-state outbreak of E. coli.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 14 cases in five states, six of which are in Illinois. IDPH said the outbreak was linked to sprouts sold at Jimmy John’s stores first sold in December 2019.

The chain removed sprouts from their stores on February 22.

IDPH and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are trying to figure out where the sprouts were distributed. They said people could also have been exposed to E. coli from sprouts at other locations besides Jimmy John’s.