CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As COVID-19 cases rise across the state, the CDC raised Champaign County’s risk level in its latest map of the country.

The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days

Using this data, the CDC classifies a county’s community level as being low, medium or high.

With more than 850 active cases in Champaign County, the CDC listed the county as having a medium risk level. People living in medium risk counties are advised to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination and get tested if they experience symptoms or are exposed to someone who tests positive. People at high risk for severe illness are further advised to consider wearing a mask indoors and take other precuations.

The 101 other counties in Illinois are listed as having a low risk level. people living in these counties are only advised to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and, if they have symptoms, to get tested and wear a mask.

In the last week, more than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the State of Illinois. More than 460 people are hospitalized and 45 people have died.