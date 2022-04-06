URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Human Society is asking for donations to bring awareness to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month.

On a cold November day, a pit-mix puppy was found trapped in a partially submerged cage in Kaufman Lake in Champaign. A local science teacher, Bryant Fritz, happened to be fishing there at the time and saw this dog fighting for her life. Bryant jumped into the frigid water and brought the pup safely to shore.

Health officials said this puppy was evidently abused before she was found by Bryant. They said she was found with her hip broken and her skin was covered with scars. When Bryant recovered her cage, she was still caked in feces despite having been thrown into the cold water.

Upon freeing the pup, Bryant took her to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital. It was there that he gave her the name “Dory,” after the fish from the movie Finding Nemo who “just kept swimming.”

Dory’s story went viral, garnering love and support from thousands of people. Dory made a full recovery after a few months and now lives at her forever home with Bryant, Krystal and another adopted dog – a Newfoundland named Finn.

At the end of this month, on April 30, Dory will have been safely rescued for 910 days. Hence, CCHS wants to raise at least $910 ($1 for each day that she has been safe) to honor Dory and her family and to bring awareness to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month.

Click here to donate. People can also follow Dory on her journey on Facebook and Instagram @doryfritz.