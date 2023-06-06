DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced that there will be a complete road closure on Cavalier Court beginning the morning of Thursday, June 8.

The closure, located at Ferndale Avenue, is so a contractor can install a culvert pipe across Cavalier Court as part of the Ferndale Avenue roadway improvement project. City officials said work will close access for all through traffic to this cul-de-sac roadway.

The city said signage will be in place in advance of the closure. They encourage drivers to plan ahead for the closure.

Work is scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.