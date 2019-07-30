Cause of man’s death currently unknown

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Cinda Edwards says the death of a man whose body was found in an abandoned building might not be known for several weeks.

Authorities found 53-year old Randy Chandler dead in a vacant building in the 700-block of North Grand Avenue East, Springfield, in the early evening hours Saturday. The building was previously a bar and officials say Chandler had been using it as shelter.

An autopsy did not reveal any injuries so Edwards says is does not appear to be foul play. Additional test results will not be available for 4 – 6 weeks.