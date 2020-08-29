Cause of death for 2 inmates still unknown

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Autopsies were done for two inmates at the Iroquois County Jail but the causes of death for both remains unknown.

Andre Maiden, 24, and Jason Fancher, 47, were found unresponsive at the jail this week. Fancher was found Tuesday and died at a Champaign County hospital on Thursday. Maiden was found Wednesday and died later that same day.

Fancher’s autopsy was done by the Champaign County Coroner’s office, and that information hasn’t been released yet.

Maiden’s autopsy was done by the Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum.

“We have ruled out blunt force trauma. We have ruled out strangulation. We have ruled out, you know, there’s nothing physical that caused his death,” said Cheatum.

He has not said whether Maiden’s death was intentional or unintentional, or if there was anything suspicious about it. The office is still waiting on toxicology reports for more information.

“They draw blood and they run the blood work for drugs,” said Cheatum. “And basically all we’re doing is we’re trying to eliminate that there are no drugs in his system.”

Maiden was in jail waiting for trial on the charge of first degree murder after being accused of stabbing and killing 22 year old Isaiah Nelson in November 2019.

Fancher was in jail waiting for his jury trial for a first degree murder charge in connection to the death of 54 year old Pam Williams in rural Sheldon.