Cause of Danville fire that hurt two still under investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators are still looking into what caused a fire Monday morning in Danville.

They say the fire started on the second floor of a multi-unit house at 618 Bryan Avenue. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Two people got out of the house on their own, but needed treatment for minor burns. They were treated and released from a hospital.

Firefighters also pulled several dogs from the first-floor unit of the building. The Danville Fire Chief says all of the dogs are ok, and did not require veterinary treatment.