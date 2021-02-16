Caught on Camera: Deputy saves overdose victim

URBANA, ILL. (WCIA) — A deputy in Champaign County is getting a lot of credit for saving a man’s life after an overdose, but he says he has a great team.

“I’ve been getting a lot of credit for what I did because I was the first one on scene and I was able to make contact with him quickly,” explained Dep. Alex James. “I do want to add I work with a lot solid, solid deputies in my department.”

Dep. James was first on scene at the Motel 6 in Urbana on Feb. 2. That’s when a 27-year-old – with a lengthy criminal record – was unconscious on the floor of a room.

“It’s, unfortunately, pretty frequent,” James said. “This wasn’t my first call, so I had a good idea of what I was doing and what the process was to help save this guy.”

It took four doses of Narcan and about 4 minutes of chest compressions to get the man breathing and conscious.

“Four is on the very high end of Narcan doses,” said James. “The average deputy usually carries about one dose. That’s how much I had on me at the time.”

He says if it wasn’t for the other deputies showing up so quickly, the outcome could’ve been deadly.

“If it wasn’t for the other deputies responding to the scene, it could’ve been a different outcome,” he explained.