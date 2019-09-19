Catwalk meets the cornfields for good cause

New Berlin, Ill. (WCIA) — The Institute for Plastic Surgery at SIU Medicine is teaming up with local Springfield-area businesses to educate women about their breast reconstruction options by hosting “Angels Among Us,” a fashion show featuring local cancer survivors.

One of the local businesses helping will be AnaOno, which is an international intimates clothing line for women who have or are undergoing breast cancer treatment. The event is modeled after designer Dana Donofree’s New York Fashion Week runway shows.

The fashion show is part of the Plastic Surgery Foundation’s seventh annual Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day, which aims to raise awareness and educate women about their post-mastectomy breast cancer care options.

“BRA Day inspires women to know that life beyond breast cancer can be very fulfilling,” said Nicole Sommer MD, who is a plastic surgeon at SIU Medicine that specializes in breast reconstruction.

BRA Day is a collaboration between the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Plastic Surgery Foundation, breast centers, nurse navigators, corporate partners and breast cancer support groups.

Angels Among Us Fashion Show

Danenberger Family Vineyard

12341 Irish Road, New Berlin.

Saturday, September 28

1 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.