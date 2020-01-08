Caterpillar Inc. to temporarily layoff employees

Breaking News
PEORIA, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Caterpillar Inc. on Tuesday said it will be temporarily laying off employees.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Kate Kenny provided the following statement:

The company is implementing some temporary layoffs. We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to align production with customer demand.

The layoffs apply to Caterpillar in East Peoria. It is not confirmed when this will go into effect, which positions are being cut, or how many employees are losing their jobs.

