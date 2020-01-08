Caterpillar Inc. to temporarily layoff employees

PEORIA, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Caterpillar Inc. on Tuesday said it will be temporarily laying off employees.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Kate Kenny provided the following statement:

The company is implementing some temporary layoffs. We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to align production with customer demand. KATE KENNY

The layoffs apply to Caterpillar in East Peoria. It is not confirmed when this will go into effect, which positions are being cut, or how many employees are losing their jobs.