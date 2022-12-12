SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Department is seeking information regarding the thefts of 11 catalytic converters, while the University of Illinois Police Department reports another stolen converter.

The Springfield Police Department reported that in recent weeks seven catalytic converters were stolen at the 600 block of N. Sixth St., and three catalytic converters were stolen at the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. An additional catalytic converter was stolen at the 2900 block of Rochester Rd.

Officer Drew Szabados, Crime Stoppers Coordinator for Sangamon and Menard counties, said these thefts are worth approximately $28,000 in total.

This comes after U of I Police have also reported an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in November, after seeing a number of thefts earlier this year.

A total of 12 catalytic converters were reportedly stolen in November. Nine of these thefts happened on the Urbana side of the U of I campus and of those nine, five happened in the Orchard Downs neighborhood.

Today, UIPD reported the fourth catalytic converter stolen in December. The catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at U of I parking lot F-23, 1101 W. Florida Ave., Urbana, between Nov. 6-18.

Catalytic converter thefts locally are part of a larger, nationwide trend that has been on the rise since 2019. State Farm Insurance reported earlier this year that the amount of catalytic converter theft claims in Illinois more than quadrupled since 2019 and that Illinois ranked third in the nation for catalytic converter theft.

Crime Stoppers ask if you have any information about the subject/subjects responsible for these thefts, any thefts regarding catalytic converters, or any crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, cashfortips.us, or use the P3 app.

If your tip results in an arrest, they said you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500. They also said Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.