SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A Siamese cat from Springfield is running to become ‘America’s Favorite Pet.’

When she was 9-month-old, Jakki Blue was rescued from the Sangamon County Animal Control by Vera Mount and her husband, Dan. Jakki is almost 10-year-old.

Vera recently signed Jakki up for the American’s Favorite Pet Contest. It is an online voting contest that will award one dog and one cat $5,000 and a photoshoot in the Dogster/Catster Magazine. The contest is running from now through April 7.

According to Vera, Jakki was selected as one of 15 pets in her group. Jakki is currently in Round 3 and 2nd place. She faces elimination from the quarterfinals if she does not place first by cutoff at 6 p.m. PST on Thursday.

Vera stated that people with a Facebook account can make one free vote every 24 hours. For donations to PAWS, voters can purchase additional votes for $1.00 each. PAWS is a national organization that provides rescue and rehabilitation for dogs and cats.

If Jakki is the final cat winner, Vera and her husband will donate $1,000 to Forever Home Feline Ranch and $500 to the Sangamon County Animal Control.

Jakki Blue – a Siamese diva.







Jakki Blue – a Siamese diva.