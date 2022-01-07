Cat rescue bounces back after fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A non-profit group is getting back on its feet after an electrical fire broke out at their headquarters last year.

CatSnap is a cat rescue, but last year their building caught fire. The damage delayed some adoptions. Luckily, no cats were hurt. CatSnap is finally able to start cleaning up.

Debby Borg is the adoption coordinator. She said the organization is in need of volunteers now more than ever.

“Our last little one, Moe, he was given to us in a paper bag,” Borg said. “So because of the fire and stuff we just couldn’t take him to the building. That’s why the Humane Society – they said ‘yes, we’ll foster him. We’ll get him adopted.'”

They hope to finish construction by the end of the month. CatSnap is looking for volunteers and anyone interested in adopting a furry friend. If you want to help, you can visit their website.