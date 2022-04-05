CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An electrical fire broke out at a cat rescue last fall… And they’ve finally gotten back on their paws.

CatSnap just finished restoring three rooms that were affected by the fire. A volunteer said until now, the smell of soot and smoke was overwhelming. It delayed some adoptions and made it difficult to socialize the cats during renovations.

Now, she said it feels “amazing” to have space for all the cats again.

“It’s much brighter and the cats are much happier now because we have some free roaming. We’re working on getting some of the cats that have been in foster homes back here into the building so we can continue with our mission of adopting out cats,” Jo Menacher, a CatSnap volunteer said.

She said volunteers and donations have kept them going. None of the cats were hurt in the fire, but they lost several cat towers – and she’s hoping people will donate more.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, you can find CatSnap on Facebook or their website.