CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire in Charleston Saturday morning resulted in the death of a cat.

The fire happened at 10:40 a.m. at 1222 Division Street. Firefighters believe the fire started on the rear exterior of the house and worked its way into the kitchen. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and remained on scene until noon.

The house’s occupant was home at the time and was able to escape, but will be displaced due to the extent of the damage. Aside from the deceased cat, no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.