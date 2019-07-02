Cat custody in question

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman says she found her lost cat, but can’t bring him home.

The problem is, she’s not the only one who thinks the cat is hers.

It’s a situation the Humane Society says they’ve never dealt with before.

Two different people are both claiming ownership of the cat.

It ended up at the Champaign County Humane Society, where staff named him “Fiore.”

Fiore, currently in the custody of the Champaign County Humane Society

It’s the cat Meghan Price says ran away last May.

It’s also the cat another woman (whose name was withheld) says ran away from her, this May.

A family put in a request to adopt him, so Price brought in pictures and other proof that the cat was hers.

So did the other woman claiming ownership.

Then, the Humane Society called Price and left her a voicemail.

It was from a Humane Society staff member, saying they felt the evidence from the other woman claiming ownership was stronger.

“I feel like I haven’t been myself, sitting and waiting. Because it’s like, after a year, you start to give up hope that he’s still out there. Then to find him and not be able to bring him home is just….it’s horrible,” said Price.

The Humane Society sent us a copy of a letter, sent to Price.

In it, they offered to go through with DNA testing (even pay for it), so they could see if Fiore’s DNA is a match to this cat (pictured below), which Meghan says is his sister.

They also said they never promised they would give the cat to the other woman.

The Humane Society says the cat wasn’t micro-chipped, and wasn’t wearing a collar when it was found.

They sent this statement:

“Please be mindful that this is a unique situation that will take a little bit of time to resolve. We are diligently working through the process.” Mary Tiefenbrunn, Executive Director of the Champaign County Humane Society

The Champaign County Humane Society offered these tips to prevent a similar situation from happening to you:

Micro-chip your pets. Call the chip company when your address or contact information changes.

Make sure your pets wear ID tags or collars, when they can easily escape.

Don’t let your pets roam outside.

Spay or neuter your pets. Pets who’ve had this procedure done are less likely to roam.

If your pet does run away, here are tips on what you should do: