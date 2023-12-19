ASHLAND, Ill. (WCIA) — On Tuesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office released an update — which “will likely be the last” — on a Thursday night murder spree that claimed the lives of an Ashland woman, her teenage daughters and her unborn grandchild.

On Facebook, Sheriff Devon Ohrn, also the Cass County Coroner, said autopsies were performed on Christina, Autumn and Alaria Bell on Monday. Preliminary results indicate that all three died from gunshot wounds. Autumn’s unborn baby also died.

Autumn’s boyfriend was also shot but survived. Ohrn named him for the first time as 20-year-old Brein Pena, and said he is currently in the ICU at an area hospital.

The person suspected of killing the Bells is also dead. Police found Ronald Cobren, Christina’s fiancé, in Jacksonville, where he apparently shot himself.

Ohrn asked that people continue to offer their prayers and support for the victims and their families and friends. He added that resources are available for anyone who needs help during this difficult time.