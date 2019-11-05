Casino referendum on the ballot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — The county is voting tonight on a referendum to bring a casino to Terre Haute. If it passes, the city will accept applications for a casino operator.

Danville’s casino operator Haven Gaming says they have “no fear” about the idea of Terre Haute having a casino. They say they carefully analyzed all competition when making projections about Danville’s casino. The Danville casino is projected to bring in $300 million by their fifth year.

“We are extremely confident with our Haven Gaming Team of professionals and with the creative design of our Danville Casino-Resort. It will be amazing. It will make Danville proud. There will be no other casino-resort like it in the Midwest. We will set the bar for excellence in gaming,” said General Counsel (Gaming Attorney) Scott Sypolt.