DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Rickey Williams announced the choice of casino operators has been narrowed down to the final two.

The casino would be build on land off of Lynch Road just south of I-74. Out of the two applicants, the city plans to make a recommendation for the operating partner at the next council meeting on September 17th.

The application from a bidder for the casino is due to the State Gaming Board on October 28th.