Casino operator lays out plan for design and construction

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The city officially revealed the name of the casino operator that was chosen.

The company is called Haven Gaming, based out of Illinois. They’re partnering with Ciela gaming from Nevada for the $250,000,000 project. It will be built on 42 acres of land southeast of the intersection at I-74 and Lynch road.

This includes more than just the casino. The operator plans to build a resort style hotel with a rooftop spa, convention center and entertainment venue. The company said they want it to also be a family friendly place that everyone can enjoy.

Haven Gaming Attorney Scott Sypolt says, “The site we’ve selected has tremendous visibility. Over 30,000 cars go by it each day. It has tremendous accessibility. We came to Danville very excited. We’ve done our homework.”

The casino will be 125,679 square feet with up to 2,000 slot machines, plus gaming tables and a sports book. Next door to it will be a 186,174 square foot hotel with 300 rooms.

Construction of the permanent casino structure will begin eighteen months after license application approval from Illinois State Gaming Board and will take at least two years to complete.

In the meantime, the company plans to build a temporary 20,000 square foot casino with 500 slot machines and 40 gaming tables to get the business up and running.

Sypolt says, “We’re so excited to be part of Danville. We love this community. It is the ideal Midwestern town.”

Haven Gaming predicts the city will make around $6,000,000 within the first full year of operation and more than $7,000,000 per year within the first five years.

As part of striking a deal, Haven Gaming signed a “host community agreement” with the city. The company pledged one million dollars to expand the Boys and Girls Club building, one million for upgrades to city buildings, and one million to develop the riverfront. They’ll also be giving $50,000 each to public safety, Vermilion Advantage, DACC student scholarships, and the Fischer Theatre.

The company has already prepared paperwork and finances to submit to the State Gaming Board. That must be submitted by October 28th. They’re not sure how soon the state will approve or deny it.

The company committed to hire 75% of their employees from Vermilion County.

If Haven Gaming doesn’t follow through with the full plan to continuously operate the casino, they’ll face a daily penalty of $20,000. That fine also applies if they fail to open within the guaranteed time frame, weather permitting.