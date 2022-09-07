CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Casey’s is a Midwest staple for many, and in honor of Casey’s breakfast pizza’s 21st anniversary, they are launching what they hope to be a Midwest favorite: the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.

“Over the last two decades, Casey’s breakfast pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast, and easy breakfast at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “For breakfast pizza’s 21st birthday we are going all out and giving our fans a new take with the ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza featuring Busch Light beer cheese sauce.”

The pizzas have Busch Light Beer cheese sauce and are covered with real mozzarella and cheddar cheese. They also come with smoky bacon, savory sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, green peppers, and onions.

Casey’s Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza

The Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza is available starting Wednesday. The cost of a large pizza is $16.99.