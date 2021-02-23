‘Casas for CASA’ fundraiser kicks off

(Photo Courtesy: Macon County CASA website) This photo shows one of the playhouse designs up for a vote for this year’s “Casas for CASA” fundraiser. The public will vote on their favorites to be built and raffled off.

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A fundraiser is not only bringing joy to some families, but also much needed help for children in the court system.

Macon County CASA (“Court Appointed Special Advocates”) is hosting their 19th annual “Casas for CASA Playhouse Raffle” fundraiser. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to CASA so they can recruit and train volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children.

(Photo Courtesy: Macon County CASA) These images show playhouse designs up for a vote by the public for this year’s “Casas for CASA” fundraiser. The top two favorites will be built and raffled off.

“In 2020, there were over 630 cases of abuse and neglect to children in Macon County,” according to the Macon County CASA website. “CASA served over 400 of those children with 200 volunteer advocates.”

To ensure these children get the care they need, CASA is raffling off two playhouses to raise money. The houses are professionally built and painted.

“We’ve been alive for 23 years and it’s been pretty vital for a majority of the time. Up until a few years ago, it was our only fundraiser we did in the community. This just goes to show the value of what it does to help us continue our mission,” says Executive Director Julia Livingston.

CASA is currently looking for the community’s input on which playhouses should be built for this year’s fundraiser. You can help narrow down the designs by voting for your favorite. They will then take the top two favorites to the builders and painters to be constructed. Voting is open through Thursday.

You can start buying raffle tickets on March 22. Officials said both playhouses will be on display in Central Park. The final drawing will be on June 4.