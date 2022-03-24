CHICAGO — Cars started lining up early Thursday — despite officials saying not to — to get free fuel courtesy of Chicago millionaire Willie Wilson for his second round of a gas giveaway.

On Thursday, March 24 beginning at 7 a.m., Chicagoans and suburban residents had the chance to get free fuel at nearly 50 gas stations throughout the area. The same rule applies as before — $50 per person until the money runs out.

However, unlike last time, vehicles were not allowed to line up overnight. Drivers were allowed to get their place in line starting at 6:30 a.m. — but that rule didn’t stop some Chicagoans from lining up early anyway.

Cars started getting in line around 5:30 a.m. in Gage Park near 52nd Street and Western Avenue. A line was also seen at Irving Park Road and Western Avenue.

Each gas station will allow 400 cars between 7 a.m. to around 10:30 a.m. to get their free gas. Each driver that shows up will get a sticker that indicates a position in line. The sticker is required to get free fuel.

There will be only one entrance and one exit at each gas station, so there is no need to worry about people cutting the lines.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 17: Motorists line up to receive free gas at a station in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on March 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson gave away $200,000 worth of gas which was distributed to residents at 10 gas stations in the city. Motorists were allowed to fill up their tanks with up to $50 in gas at each station. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Following the traffic debacle, Wilson teamed up with the Chicago Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management and suburban officials to make sure things go smoother.

And the efforts seemed to have worked in some areas. Things were moving smoothly at the BP on Irving and Western as cars got their free fuel and kept moving.

Wilson was at a gas station in Cicero Thursday morning and said there is an immense need for the free gas. He said he just might have to do a third giveaway if fuel prices keep increasing.

Here’s where to get free fuel on March 24:

Super Save

48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL Amoco

7210 N. Clark St

Chicago, IL Citgo

9155 S Stony Island, Chicago, IL Marathon

1839 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL Citgo

1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL Mobil

2800 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL Super Save

9811 S Halsted, Chicago, IL BP

4359 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL Marathon

340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, IL Falcon

43 North Homan, Chicago, IL Mobil

1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL Super Save

101 W Madison, Maywood, IL Super Save

11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL Falcon

18280 S Pulaski, Country Club Hills, IL Citgo

6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL BP

7600 South Chicago, Chicago, IL Falcon

8702 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL Citgo

13801 S Halsted, Riverdale, IL Exxon Mobil

1421 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL BP

15857 S Halsted, Harvey, IL BP

11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL BP

3101 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL Phillips

9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL BP

5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL BP

3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL BP

4244 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL Amoco

1700 N Mannheim Stone Park, IL Mobile

1101 N LaGrange Park, IL Shell

2477 S Archer Chicago, IL BP

3047 S Halsted Chicago, IL Mobile

9401 W Higgins Rosemont, IL Citgo

15221 S Halsted Phoenix, IL BP

5548 W 159th Oak Forest IL Citgo

11901 S Marshfield Calumet Park, IL Amoco

4401 W Roosevelt Rd Chicago IL BP

342 E 35th St. Chicago IL Shell

6434 W Archer Chicago IL Shell

2474 Thatcher River Grove IL BP

4401 W 55th Chicago IL BP

17th and Bataan Broadview IL Shell

385 Sauk Trail Park Forest Shell

4555 N Nagle Harwood Heights IL Clark

1201 w 87th Chicago IL BP

1601 Oak Park Berwyn, IL Shell

2401 Lincoln HWY

Olympia Fields, IL BP

1309 N. 25th Street

Melrose Park, IL BP

11040 S Pulaski Road

Oak Lawn, IL

Alsip, Bellwood and Dixmoor will no longer be participating in the gas giveaway, according to officials. The Dixmoor Mayor’s Office said they were okay with the giveaway, but it was canceled at a corporate level.