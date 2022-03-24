CHICAGO — Cars started lining up early Thursday — despite officials saying not to — to get free fuel courtesy of Chicago millionaire Willie Wilson for his second round of a gas giveaway.
On Thursday, March 24 beginning at 7 a.m., Chicagoans and suburban residents had the chance to get free fuel at nearly 50 gas stations throughout the area. The same rule applies as before — $50 per person until the money runs out.
However, unlike last time, vehicles were not allowed to line up overnight. Drivers were allowed to get their place in line starting at 6:30 a.m. — but that rule didn’t stop some Chicagoans from lining up early anyway.
Cars started getting in line around 5:30 a.m. in Gage Park near 52nd Street and Western Avenue. A line was also seen at Irving Park Road and Western Avenue.
Each gas station will allow 400 cars between 7 a.m. to around 10:30 a.m. to get their free gas. Each driver that shows up will get a sticker that indicates a position in line. The sticker is required to get free fuel.
There will be only one entrance and one exit at each gas station, so there is no need to worry about people cutting the lines.
Following the traffic debacle, Wilson teamed up with the Chicago Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management and suburban officials to make sure things go smoother.
And the efforts seemed to have worked in some areas. Things were moving smoothly at the BP on Irving and Western as cars got their free fuel and kept moving.
Wilson was at a gas station in Cicero Thursday morning and said there is an immense need for the free gas. He said he just might have to do a third giveaway if fuel prices keep increasing.
Here’s where to get free fuel on March 24:
- Super Save
48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL
- Amoco
7210 N. Clark St
Chicago, IL
- Citgo
9155 S Stony Island, Chicago, IL
- Marathon
1839 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL
- Citgo
1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL
- Mobil
2800 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL
- Super Save
9811 S Halsted, Chicago, IL
- BP
4359 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL
- Marathon
340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, IL
- Falcon
43 North Homan, Chicago, IL
- Mobil
1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL
- Super Save
101 W Madison, Maywood, IL
- Super Save
11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL
- Falcon
18280 S Pulaski, Country Club Hills, IL
- Citgo
6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL
- BP
7600 South Chicago, Chicago, IL
- Falcon
8702 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL
- Citgo
13801 S Halsted, Riverdale, IL
- Exxon Mobil
1421 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL
- BP
15857 S Halsted, Harvey, IL
- BP
11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL
- BP
3101 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
- Phillips
9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL
- BP
5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL
- BP
3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL
- BP
4244 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL
- Amoco
1700 N Mannheim Stone Park, IL
- Mobile
1101 N LaGrange Park, IL
- Shell
2477 S Archer Chicago, IL
- BP
3047 S Halsted Chicago, IL
- Mobile
9401 W Higgins Rosemont, IL
- Citgo
15221 S Halsted Phoenix, IL
- BP
5548 W 159th Oak Forest IL
- Citgo
11901 S Marshfield Calumet Park, IL
- Amoco
4401 W Roosevelt Rd Chicago IL
- BP
342 E 35th St. Chicago IL
- Shell
6434 W Archer Chicago IL
- Shell
2474 Thatcher River Grove IL
- BP
4401 W 55th Chicago IL
- BP
17th and Bataan Broadview IL
- Shell
385 Sauk Trail Park Forest
- Shell
4555 N Nagle Harwood Heights IL
- Clark
1201 w 87th Chicago IL
- BP
1601 Oak Park Berwyn, IL
- Shell
2401 Lincoln HWY
Olympia Fields, IL
- BP
1309 N. 25th Street
Melrose Park, IL
- BP
11040 S Pulaski Road
Oak Lawn, IL
Alsip, Bellwood and Dixmoor will no longer be participating in the gas giveaway, according to officials. The Dixmoor Mayor’s Office said they were okay with the giveaway, but it was canceled at a corporate level.