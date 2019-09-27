Cars 4 Classrooms cultivates cold, hard cash





CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday evening, everyone is invited to a Chrysler Cars 4 Classroom fundraiser. The group supports local PTAs and schools around the country by involving family in matters of education and raising important funding for local schools.

During the initiative, any driver, 18 or older, can earn money for Charleston High School by taking a test drive in the Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid. Dan Pilson Auto is providing vehicles and staff to assist drivers with the fundraising test drives.

For each test drive during the event, Chrysler is donating $10 to the school. As additional incentive, students can double the company’s contribution by reaching a certain number of drives. Schools can earn up to $10,000.

Additionally, all test drive participants are automatically entered for a chance to win the 2019 FCA Sweepstakes where one Grand Prize Winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward an FCA vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands. Since 1993, the brand has helped to raise more than $7 million through fundraising test drives.

Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms

Dan Pilson Auto

1506 18th Street, Charleston

Friday, September 27

4 – 7 pm

For more information, click here.