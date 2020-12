CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Your family can now hop in a horse-drawn carriage for a festive winter ride through Campustown.

Each ride is for a group of 6 people or 4 adults. Face masks must be worn throughout the ride.

The carriage will also be cleaned before and after each trip. It starts and ends at 4th and Healey street and lasts about 20 minutes.

