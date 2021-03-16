Carle works on fixing error regarding COVID-19 vaccine bills

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle officials said an uncovered error in their bill process was brought to their attention by reports from patients.

The error was in regards to around 30 uninsured patients being billed $55 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Carle acted quickly to investigate the source of this issue and has put a new procedure in place to prevent it from happening again,” said officials in a news release. “We are proactively reaching out to affected patients to alert them of the error.”

Officials said that if you are uninsured and got a bill from Carle regarding your vaccine, call (888) 712-2753 for help.

“Carle provides care to all who need it and believe concerns about the cost of healthcare should not stop anyone from receiving it,” said Vice President of Women’s & Children’s Services for Carle Health Kayla Banks. “Today, we’re extending this commitment by again sharing with patients and our communities that Carle will not bill patients directly for the COVID-19 vaccine.”