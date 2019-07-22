Carle & Unit #4 get students ready for school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An area school district is working with a local hospital to help students start the school year off right. You may have heard of Carle’s Mobile Health Clinic. Now, student scan get a free ride there on registration day.

Sometimes students aren’t prepared to start school because they lack access to healthcare. The Champaign School District wants to make that struggle a thing of the past. It’s from 10 am – 7 pm on registration day, August 2, so kids can get everything they need on that day to help them fully register.

The clinic will be offering physicals and immunizations. Not only is the ride covered, but students can also take advantage of all the services regardless of whether or not they can pay.

Carle will work with families on payment plans or with insurance to make sure they have manageable out-of-pocket costs. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will also be there to help Carle.

Urbana Public Schools also work with Carle’s Mobile Health Clinic, but the shuttle program is only for Champaign.

Carle started working to help students prepare for the school year in March. Carle is also able to look up what a specific school requires for vaccinations. There’s also another opening for anyone who wants to go to the clinic on a different day. It will be at Centennial High School July 31, from 9 am – 9 pm.