Carle taking appointments for postponed 2nd dose clinics

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle is now taking appointments for anyone who had to reschedule their second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.

After some supply issues, second dose clinics were postponed. Now, Carle is rescheduling appointments. “Any patient who had a COVID-19 appointment scheduled between March 11-15 at Kohl’s Plaza that was postponed, call (217) 902-6100 to reschedule or inquire about an earlier appointment time now available,” said officials. They went on to say the call center is open seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“We’re still reaching out to patients but if you know you’ve been rescheduled, contact us because we may be able to get you in sooner now,” said Vice President of Pharmacy Services Linda Fred.

Again, these particular appointments are only available to those who had their second dose clinic postponed because of a delay in vaccine deliveries.